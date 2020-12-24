Explainer: How the new Covid-19 vaccines work

The new generation of messenger-RNA vaccines and viral-vector vaccines differ significantly from traditional vaccines developed by pioneering French scientist Louis Pasteur in the 19th century. Here's a look at how they work.

The European Union is preparing to launch a vast Covid-19 vaccination campaign, days after the United Kingdom and the United States opened the way. In France, Health Minister Olivier Véran said the first vaccines will be administered from Sunday, December 27, at care homes for the elderly.

Both the Moderna vaccine and the one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech are known as messenger RNA – or mRNA – vaccines. Click on the player above to see how they work.

