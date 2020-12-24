Live: Britain and the EU reach provisional post-Brexit trade deal after months of talks

EU and Union Flags fly outside the Houses of Parliament in this file photo. © Ben Stansall, AFP

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 1 min

After 11 months of diplomatic wrangling – notably over fishing and state aid – the UK and EU finally struck a deal on their post-Brexit trade relationship on Thursday, averting a costly no-deal departure on December 31. Follow events on FRANCE 24's liveblog.