EU states give green light to post-Brexit trade agreement

EU member states give the green light to a provisional post-Brexit trade deal to take effect from January 1, 2020.
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

The 27 EU member states gave the green light on Monday for the post-Brexit trade deal to go into effect on January 1, a spokesman said. 

Ambassadors from EU capitals met in Brussels to nod through the accord, using a procedure which will take effect at 3:00 pm (1400 GMT) on Tuesday.

This will provisionally allow tariff-free trade with Britain to continue after it leaves the EU single market at the New Year.

Sebastian Fischer, spokesman for the German presidency of the EU, said: "EU Ambassadors have unanimously approved the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement." 

The member states' adoption of the plan allows it to come into effect in time to head off disruption of cross-Channel trade.

But the deal must still be ratified retrospectively by the European Parliament, probably in late February.

