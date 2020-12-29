Skip to main content
Covid-19: Britain hits new daily record of more than 50,000 cases

People walk past a roadside public health information sign, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, December 29, 2020.
Britain on Tuesday registered a new daily high of more than 53,000 Covid-19 cases, as concern mounted about spiralling numbers of positive tests and pressure on health services. 

UK Government figures showed 53,135 people had tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, up from 41,385 the previous day, taking the overall number of cases to 2,382,865.

A further 414 deaths were recorded within 28 days of a positive test, increasing the country's toll to 71,567.

(AFP)

