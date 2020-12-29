Skip to main content
Live
#Covid-19
#France lockdown
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

EU’s Brexit negotiator Barnier says plans to serve France in future

Issued on:

The European Commission's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on December 24, 2020.
The European Commission's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on December 24, 2020. © AFP - Francisco Seco
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday he saw himself serving his home country, France, in some capacity following the completion of his work on negotiating Britain’s exit from the EU.

Advertising

“I will use my energy to work for my country,” Barnier told Franceinfo radio when asked about his plans. He added that France was in need of “unity, solidarity and justice”.

Barnier did not give any details of whether this might include political ambitions, less than two years away from France’s next presidential election.

“I want to take part in the collective process of bringing about progress in my country,” Barnier said. 

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.