Skip to main content
Live
#Brexit
#Covid-19
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Bosnia migrants stranded without shelter after failed relocation

Issued on:

Migrants return to the destroyed Lipa camp near the town of Bihac, in western Bosnia, on December 30, 2020.
Migrants return to the destroyed Lipa camp near the town of Bihac, in western Bosnia, on December 30, 2020. © Reuters / France 24
Text by: Sam BALL
|
Video by: Sam BALL
2 min

Hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers in Bosnia and Herzegovina have been left stranded without shelter in the winter cold after their camp was set ablaze and attempts to relocate them fell through.

Advertising

The migrants from Africa, Asia and the Middle East have been sleeping in the open for more than a week after a fire destroyed the Lipa camp near the town of Bihac, in western Bosnia, on December 23.

A plan to take them to a shelter in another location was abandoned on Wednesday – after the migrants had spent more than a day waiting on buses – due to disagreements between regional authorities and protests by locals.

After being removed from the buses, the migrants were sent away on foot to return to the ruins of the Lipa camp.

"36 hours [in the] bus, waiting, wait, wait, wait... Does Bosnia government [have] no solution?"

Zahur, a migrant from Pakistan, told Reuters. "No shelter, no water... [It's] very cold."

There are around 10,000 migrants stuck in Bosnia where many attempt to cross the border with Croatia and into the European Union.

The Lipa camp was opened last spring as a temporary shelter and had been due to close because of poor conditions that made it unsuitable for winter.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.