France to open Covid-19 vaccination centres before February

French Health Minister Olivier Véran looks on as he visits a logistics hub for Covid-19 vaccine distribution in the Paris suburban city of Chanteloup-en-Brie on December 22, 2020. © Geoffroy van der Hasselt, AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES 1 min

Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday France would open COVID-19 vaccination centres in cities before the start of February, amid growing criticism that the programme is rolling out too slowly.