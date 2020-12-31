Skip to main content
Live
#Brexit
#Covid-19
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

France to open Covid-19 vaccination centres before February

Issued on:

French Health Minister Olivier Véran looks on as he visits a logistics hub for Covid-19 vaccine distribution in the Paris suburban city of Chanteloup-en-Brie on December 22, 2020.
French Health Minister Olivier Véran looks on as he visits a logistics hub for Covid-19 vaccine distribution in the Paris suburban city of Chanteloup-en-Brie on December 22, 2020. © Geoffroy van der Hasselt, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday France would open COVID-19 vaccination centres in cities before the start of February, amid growing criticism that the programme is rolling out too slowly.

Advertising

Veran said on Twitter the government had decided to "speed up protection of priority public", meaning medical workers aged over 50 would get a vaccine from Monday.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.