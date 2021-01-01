FRANCE 24's special Brexit coverage as the UK finally leaves the EU

A clockface of the Elizabeth Tower at the Houses of Parliament, more commonly known as Big Ben, shows 2300 GMT, as Britain formally exits the EU, in London, Britain December 31, 2020.

After more than four years of political wrangling, the United Kingdom finally left the European Union on December 31. Brexit, which has dominated politics on both sides of the Channel since 2016, became a reality as Big Ben struck 11:00 pm (2300 GMT) in London, just as Brussels and most of mainland Europe ushered in 2021.

Mark Owen presented this special Brexit coverage. He was joined in the studio by France 24's Europe Editor, Catherine Nicholson. France 24's team on the ground included; Bénédicte Paviot in London, Dave Keating reporting from Brussels, Luke Brown in Calais and Catherine Norris-Trent in Dover.

