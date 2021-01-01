Top 10: FRANCE 24's most-read stories of 2020

In a year when global headlines were dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, it comes as no surprise that the most-read stories of 2020 were all about the coronavirus – from national lockdown strategies to the long-term complications to hopes for a possible cure.

Sweden’s Covid-19 strategy has caused an ‘amplification of the epidemic’

Sweden is famously one of the few countries to have opted against a lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. But given that the country has a much higher death toll per million than its Nordic neighbours, many observers have suggested that the Swedish approach has failed.

How does the coronavirus compare to the Spanish flu?

The coronavirus crisis inevitably prompted comparisons with the last epidemic that shook the world: the Spanish flu. Although the Great War overshadowed it in the public consciousness, this outbreak killed at least 30 million people worldwide – with some estimates even putting the figure at 100 million from 1918 to 1919. But are the two epidemics really comparable?

France's coronavirus lockdown: What you can and can't do

A strict 15-day lockdown requiring people in France to remain at home came into effect in mid-March, prohibiting all but essential outings in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread.

Can the coronavirus infect someone twice?

Up to 10 percent of coronavirus patients leaving medical facilities in Wuhan after testing negative for Covid-19 seem to have subsequently been re-infected, according to the South China Morning Post. This is not the first time that there have been reports of re-infection.

For some survivors, coronavirus complications can last a ‘lifetime’

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rises worldwide, the number of recoveries is thankfully more than four times the death toll. But medical experts told FRANCE 24 that Covid-19 can cause severe long-term damage to the lungs, heart, brain and other organs – and that for some patients, these complications may be permanent.

From ‘hoax’ to pandemic: Trump’s shifting rhetoric on coronavirus (video)

From criticising the "hysteria" over the Covid-19 outbreak a Democratic hoax to announcing a national emergency and urging all Americans to work from home and avoid public spaces, US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on the coronavirus pandemic shifted in the space of a few weeks.

Will an old malaria drug help fight the coronavirus?

Hydroxychloroquine has been used for around 70 years to treat malaria, rheumatic conditions and other ailments. Now its potential use in the fight against coronavirus has become a source of hope for many, following encouraging results from a clinical trial in France. But experts cautioned that there is still uncertainty about its effectiveness.

Clearer water, cleaner air: The environmental effects of coronavirus (video)

From crystal clear waters in the canals of Venice to dramatic falls in pollution levels in major cities, the coronavirus pandemic has had a number of positive effects on the environment as millions across the world are placed under lockdown.

‘Clap our hands,’ says Modi, but India needs more to tackle coronavirus crisis

India reported 206 coronavirus cases and five deaths on March 20. But with its large population, high poverty rates and poor public health service, the world’s largest democracy could be a Covid-19 ticking time bomb. So when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, Indians were looking for measures to tackle the crisis. They got populist symbolism instead.

France eases Covid-19 lockdown: What you need to know

France began a “gradual” easing of its Covid-19 lockdown measures on May 11. Here’s everything you need to know about the new restrictions.

