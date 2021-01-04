Skip to main content
UK's Johnson announces new national lockdown for England amid surge of Covid-19 cases

UK PM Boris Johnson announced that England will enter a national lockdown amid a surge of Covid-19 infections on January 4, 2021.
UK PM Boris Johnson announced that England will enter a national lockdown amid a surge of Covid-19 infections on January 4, 2021. © FRANCE 24 screengrab
Text by: NEWS WIRES
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new national lockdown for England until at least mid-February to combat a fast-spreading new version of the coronavirus.

Johnson said the country is at “a critical moment,” with cases rising rapidly in every part of the country.

Under the new rules, which are set to come into effect as soon as possible, primary and secondary schools and colleges will be closed for face to face learning except for the children of key workers. University students will not be returning until at least mid-February.

All nonessential shops and personal care services like hairdressers will be closed, and restaurants can only operate takeout services. 

As of Monday, there were 26,626 COVID patients in hospitals in England, an increase of more than 30% from a week ago. That is 40% above the highest level of the first wave in the spring.

