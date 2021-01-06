Skip to main content
Live
#Georgia Run-off
#Covid-19
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

UK reports more than 1,000 daily coronavirus deaths for first time since April

Issued on:

A view of the deserted Burnley town centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Burnley, Britain, January 6, 2021.
A view of the deserted Burnley town centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Burnley, Britain, January 6, 2021. © Jason Cairnduff, REUTERS
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

The United Kingdom has recorded more than 1,000 COVID-19 daily deaths for the first time since April as the government struggles to deal with a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus.

Advertising

The four nations of the United Kingdom recorded 1,041 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus on Wednesday and a further 62,322 new COVID-19 cases, according to official data.

The figures were another stark reminder of the severity of the crisis as England and Scotland started new COVID-19 lockdowns this week, with citizens under orders to stay at home.

Tuesday’s data had shown 60,916 new coronavirus infections and 830 deaths. Britain has been among the countries worst-hit by COVID-19, with the highest death toll in Europe.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.