Video: France changes tactics to speed up Covid-19 vaccination rollout

Pharmacies in France are waiting for the green light to begin administering Covid-19 vaccinations.

France has faced criticism for the slow progress of its vaccination campaign in comparison to its European neighbours. To speed up the vaccine rollout, the French health authorities are changing their tactics.

Soon, nurses will be able to give the jab without a doctor’s supervision and pharmacies are also waiting to get the green light to offer vaccinations.

Meanwhile, temporary vaccine centres are being created. For now, health care workers over 50 years old can get a shot in a handful of hospitals, but from next week, around 100 centres are set to open.

Further announcements on France’s vaccine rollout are expected this Thursday, at a briefing by Prime Minister Jean Castex and Health Minister Olivier Véran.

