Faster than France, but is it fast enough? A look at Germany’s vaccine rollout

German women going to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Some 400,000 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Germany - nearly ten times as many as France - but the country’s vaccination scheme has been criticised for its slowness and shortage of doses. FRANCE 24 reports from Berlin.

A souvenir photo and just a few minutes wait. A small group of elderly women outside a vaccination centre in Berlin are delighted with Germany's vaccination process and they’re not afraid to show it.

“I’m really happy this has gone so quickly. And it’s not at all complicated. I’m really impressed,” said a newly vaccinated woman.

Others are less taken with the country's vaccine scheme however.

“At the beginning, Germany and France wanted to work hand in hand to get as many doses as possible. Then the chancellor changed tack and let Europe do the work. It was a big mistake,” said health expert Florian Kuckert.

The government has vowed to boost the production of vaccine doses in the country and is promising a significant increase in vaccinations in the spring.

