Skip to main content
Live
#US Capitol assault
#Covid-19
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Queen Elizabeth and husband Philip receive Covid-19 vaccinations

Issued on:

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II pictured at Windsor Castle on December 8, 2020.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II pictured at Windsor Castle on December 8, 2020. © Glyn Kirk, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip have received vaccinations against Covid-19, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

Advertising

"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations," the palace said in a statement. The Queen is 94 years old and Philip is 99.

A royal source said the vaccines were administered by a household doctor at the queen's Windsor Castle residence, adding that she made the news public to counter any speculation.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.