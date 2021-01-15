Dr. Fauci on getting 'back to normal', Tunisia 10 years post-Arab Spring and Chanel's legacy

Amid increasing concerns over police brutality, France's police watchdog has been targeted for a controversial reform. This week, we also took a look at the human cost of Armenia's defeat in Nagorno-Karabakh, Denmark's giant wind-powered vertical farm and, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues, a French soap opera that has found a high-tech way to deal with the absence of an isolating cast member. Plus, FRANCE 24 explores Coco Chanel's legacy, 50 years after the fashion icon's death.

US corporate giants suspend donations to Republicans over Capitol siege

Walmart, the world's biggest retailer, joined other major companies on Tuesday in indefinitely suspending donations to US lawmakers who voted against President-elect Joe Biden's election certification as corporate America began distancing itself from President Donald Trump and his Republican allies after last week’s deadly US Capitol siege.

Liveblog: House votes to impeach Trump over US Capitol siege

A majority in the US House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump over his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. House Democrats introduced a single article of impeachment for “incitement of insurrection” on Monday. The measure now goes to the Senate for consideration, likely when it reconvenes next week. FRANCE 24 liveblogged developments minute-by-minute.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gavels during the chamber's vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump on January 13, 2021 © Saul Loeb, AFP

Uganda votes in general election marred by repression

Uganda voted on Thursday in presidential and parliamentary elections marred by political repression as singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine challenged President Yoweri Museveni’s 34-year rule.

Where does Africa stand in the Covid-19 vaccine race?

While many economically developed countries have rolled out Covid-19 jabs, African nations are preparing their vaccination campaigns amid logistical challenges and calls for Western countries to ensure that surplus jabs go to low- and middle-income states.

Brexit: UK supermarkets warn of N. Ireland shortages as EU customers face empty shelves

Britain's leading supermarket groups have called for "urgent intervention" to prevent major disruption to Northern Ireland food supplies amid new post-Brexit regulations, while customers at one major retailer's European stores have already reported several days of empty shelves.

M&S shelves have been going bare in the EU. © AFP

Champs-Élysées, shunned by Parisians, to be turned into 'extraordinary garden'

It has been dubbed the "most beautiful avenue in the world", but to many Parisians, the famed Avenue des Champs-Élysées is viewed as nothing more than an overcrowded tourist trap that has seen better days. Now though, plans have been approved to radically transform the avenue into what the Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has described as an "extraordinary garden".

The Arab Spring, 10 years on (a four-part series)

Tunisia still facing economic, political challenges

This week marked ten years since deposed strongman Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali fled Tunisia, the first leader to fall as the 2011 Arab Spring took hold across North Africa and the Middle East. A decade on, Tunisia remains the only country to have transformed itself into a relatively stable democracy. But high unemployment remains a major problem, not least in the region of Tataouine. FRANCE 24 brings you the first in a series of four reports from the country, a decade after the Arab Spring watershed.

Tunisia's 'border burners', longing for Europe in Sfax

Since 2017, the number of those arriving in Italy from Tunisia illegally has risen sharply. Fed up of waiting for the revolution to benefit them financially at home, some risk it all to try to reach Europe. The second instalment in the four-part series.

Some Tunisians are willing to risk it all for opportunities in Europe. © France 24

Martyrs but no jobs in the cradle of Tunisia's revolution

Although democratic advances have been made, many Tunisians feel that the revolution’s promise of a better life never really materialised. That is especially the case in the country’s poorer interior, where much of the anger first boiled over. Part three of four from Tunisia.

'The powerful are still stealing from us'

The fourth and final instalment of the series that FRANCE 24's Karim Yahiaoui and Mohamed Farhat filed from Tunisia, 10 years after the Arab Spring began there in 2011.

THE INTERVIEW

© FRANCE 24

'We could begin to get back to normal by fall,' says chief US adviser on Covid-19 Anthony Fauci

Covid-19 vaccines give rise to the hope that humanity will soon turn the page on a devastating pandemic. But with conspiracy theories flourishing against the backdrop of widespread scepticism, these new vaccines developed in record time have raised many questions. Speaking to FRANCE 24, Anthony Fauci, President-elect Joe Biden's chief medical adviser on Covid-19, said that if the majority of the world's population is vaccinated, we could "begin to get back to normal" towards the end of 2021.

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Strengthening French secularism by clamping down on 'separatism'

This week, French Connections focused on a controversial bill soon to be debated in France's parliament. The draft legislation is aimed at combating extremist ideology and reinforcing the founding principles of the French Republic – particularly "laïcité", France's special brand of state secularism. Analysts say it could be one of the most important pieces of legislation of Emmanuel Macron's presidency. But critics say it stigmatises Muslims.

ENCORE

Coco Chanel: The fashion designer's legacy, 50 years after her death

To mark the anniversary of Coco Chanel's death on January 10, 1971, fashion expert Jessica Michault and Eve Jackson took a look at the French designer's greatest styles, the fashion empire she created and her not-so fashionable links with the Nazis.

Author Stephen Clarke. © France 24

Meet WWII spy Ian Lemming in #MeToo take on James Bond

Fans of 007 have been waiting since last April to see the 25th James Bond film. The release of "No Time to Die" and Daniel Craig's last mission keeps being delayed because of Covid-19 and cinema closures. Not to fret though, as we have a brilliant new secret agent book to recommend for you: "The Spy Who Inspired Me" from best-selling British author Stephen Clarke.

Film show: Pretend you're in NYC with Martin Scorsese and Fran Lebowitz

Film critic Lisa Nesselson speaks to Eve Jackson about the week's film news, including Martin Scorsese's seven-part documentary series about one of his favourite New York personalities – writer, wit and raconteur Fran Lebowitz. They also chat about MyFrenchFilmFestival, the online film festival celebrating French movies, plus the incredible movie-making masterclasses from the likes of John Malkovich, Ken Loach and Francis Ford Coppola available online thanks to the Parisian film institution Forum des Images.

THE 51 PERCENT

Former US Representative and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams. © Elijah Nouvelage, AFP

Meet Stacey Abrams: The woman who helped turn Georgia blue

In our first edition for 2021, we took a look at the American political powerhouse otherwise known as Stacey Abrams who spent a decade working to promote the Democratic vote in Georgia and flipped the state to blue.

FASHION

'Colette mon amour,' a new documentary about the iconic Parisian concept store

It's no secret that fashion relies heavily on media attention. But fashion documentaries remain rare. All the more reason, then, to welcome the arrival of a film that tells the adventure of Colette, an iconic, ground-breaking concept store on Paris's rue Saint-Honoré that stood for 20 event-filled years, until 2017. Filmmakers Hugues and Eliane Lawson-Body were granted rare access to the boutique in its final months.

FOCUS

From Syria to the Naples mafia: Record amphetamine bust raises questions

Italian authorities have recently uncovered a worrying new side to the international illegal drugs trade, with origins in Syria. Amphetamine pills, produced in the war-torn country, are being trafficked to Europe, something police were unaware of until just a few months ago. The amphetamines, such as Captagon, have also been seized in Greece, Egypt, Turkey and Romania. Our correspondents report on what this means for Italy and the role played by the Neapolitan mafia in this murky drug trafficking ring.

FRANCE IN FOCUS

© France 24

French gastronomy: The origins of haute cuisine

This week, we put the focus on French gastronomy as we spared a thought for France's restaurant owners, staff and caterers, who are struggling through the Covid-19 crisis. We took a look back at the history of haute cuisine, from the first known recipe to the publication of the Michelin Guide. We also showed you around the Château de Valençay, where fine dining was used as a political weapon in the 19th century. Finally, we checked out a top culinary school in Paris, where budding chefs from around the world are absorbing the expertise of French masters.

REVISITED

El Salvador and its missing children: A small country with huge scars

During the 1979-1992 civil war in El Salvador, thousands of children were the victims of organised trafficking run by the army. It's estimated that around 30,000 infants were sent abroad for adoption – often without their parents' consent. That murky past was buried for the sake of amnesty; included in a peace agreement. To this day, hundreds of families are still searching for the truth about their origins. FRANCE 24's Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin report.

