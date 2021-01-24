Russian police violence under review after mass arrests at Navalny protests

Law enforcement officers stand guard during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, on January 23, 2021.

More than 3,300 protesters were arrested at demonstrations in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a monitor reported Sunday, as prosecutors probed possible violence "on the part of law enforcement".

Advertising Read more

Police clashed with demonstrators in Moscow as tens of thousands took to the streets across the country on Saturday following Navalny's call to protest against President Vladimir Putin's rule.

Putin's most charismatic critic was detained at a Moscow airport on arrival a week ago from Germany, where he had been recovering from a near-fatal poisoning with a nerve agent.

OVD Info, which monitors opposition rallies, said on Sunday that police seized at least 3,324 demonstrators across dozens of cities, with 1,320 people detained in Moscow and 490 in the second city Saint Petersburg.

It was the largest number of detentions at opposition rallies in the history of modern Russia.

A number of protesters were injured at the rallies in the capital and Saint Petersburg.

Prosecutors in St Petersburg said in a statement late Saturday that they were probing violations including "on the part of law enforcement" and the use of force against an unidentified woman.

The statement was released after local media published a video showing a middle-aged woman falling to the ground after being kicked by riot police.

In the video, a woman -- identified as Margarita Yudina -- is seen asking three policemen in full riot gear why they were detaining a young unarmed protester. One of the policeman than kicks her in the stomach.

A representative of Saint Petersburg's Dzhanelidze hospital said that Yudina was hospitalised Saturday night with a head injury.

"She is in a serious condition," the hospital representative told AFP on Sunday. "She's in intensive care."

International condemnation

Saturday's protests took on an unprecedented geographic scale, spanning more than 100 cities across the country.

The United States condemned what it described as "harsh tactics" used against protesters and journalists and called for Navalny's "immediate and unconditional" release.

"We call on Russian authorities to release all those detained for exercising their universal rights," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Following unfolding events in #Russia with concern. I deplore widespread detentions, disproportionate use of force, cutting down internet and phone connections.



We will discuss on Monday next steps with EU Foreign Ministers #FAC — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) January 23, 2021

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said in a post on Twitter that he deplored the authorities "disproportionate use of force", while Britain's foreign minister, Dominic Raab, condemned the "use of violence against peaceful protesters and journalists".

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe