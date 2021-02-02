Dozens detained ahead of fraud trial of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russians rally for the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny who was arrested last month after returning to Russia from Germany where doctors treated him for poisoning by the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok

Russian police began detaining people as they gathered near a court in Moscow on Tuesday that was due to consider jailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a case that has sparked nationwide protests and talk of new Western sanctions.

FRANCE 24’s Moscow correspondent Theo Merz said there was a heavy police presence around the court and that authorities were shutting down surrounding streets to prevent protesters from gathering.

Riot police hauled off around 60 people, according to Reuters.

Moscow's state prison authority accuses Navalny of parole violations while he was recovering in Germany from a near fatal poisoning. Moscow wants the court to convert a suspended sentence he had been serving in an embezzlement case he calls trumped up into a real jail term of up to three and a half years.

Navalny accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin of ordering his murder, something the Kremlin denies. It in turn has suggested that Navalny is an asset of America's Central Intelligence Agency, a charge he rejects.

Navalny's supporters have staged two straight weekends of nationwide protests demanding he be freed, despite a massive show of police force, the threat of arrest, bitter cold and the pandemic.

Merz said that the Russian opposition had gained in "momentum" with "tens of thousands of people on the streets of Moscow ... tens of thousands elsewhere".

"Mr Navalny’s team are certainly hoping that we're going to see protests again today", Merz said, adding that his team were also hoping for Navalny's release.

