Skip to main content
Live
#Italy
#Covid-19
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Russia aims to boost production of Sputnik Covid-19 vaccine abroad

Issued on:

Airport employees unload the first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine after it arrived at the international airport in El Alto, Bolivia, on January 28, 2021.
Airport employees unload the first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine after it arrived at the international airport in El Alto, Bolivia, on January 28, 2021. © Juan Karita, AP
Text by: NEWS WIRES
2 min

Russia is working to increase production of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in foreign countries, the Kremlin said Wednesday, as many European nations struggle to roll out their jabs. 

Advertising

"In the very near future there are plans to establish production in foreign countries, which will satisfy the demand from more and more countries," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The comments come a day after The Lancet medical journal published results showing Sputnik V – named after the Soviet-era satellite – to be safe and 91.6 percent effective, allaying concerns over transparency.

Russia registered the vaccine in August months ahead of Western competitors but before large-scale clinical trials, leaving many experts wary.

Its developers later said the vaccine is over 90 percent effective and Russia began inoculating its citizens with the jab in December.

Sputnik V has been approved in more than 15 countries, including several ex-Soviet republics but also Argentina, Tunisia and Pakistan. 

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which helped finance Sputnik V, has said that more than 2 million people have been inoculated with the jab around the world. 

RDIF applied for registration of Sputnik V in the European Union last month and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed openness to its use once the jab receives the regulatory nod.

(AFP)

                  

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.