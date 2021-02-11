Belarus strongman Lukashenko says foreign 'blitzkrieg' failed

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday said his country had beaten back a foreign "blitzkrieg" following months of historic rallies last year against the strongman's decades-long rule.

"The blitzkrieg did not succeed, we held on to our country," Lukashenko said in a speech at the opening of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly that brought together hundreds of loyal delegates for a two-day convention in the capital Minsk.

(AFP)

