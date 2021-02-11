Skip to main content
Live
#Impeachment
#Covid-19
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Belarus strongman Lukashenko says foreign 'blitzkrieg' failed

Issued on: Modified:

Alexander Lukashenko, Europe's longest-serving leader
Alexander Lukashenko, Europe's longest-serving leader - TUT.BY/AFP/File
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday said his country had beaten back a foreign "blitzkrieg" following months of historic rallies last year against the strongman's decades-long rule.

Advertising

"The blitzkrieg did not succeed, we held on to our country," Lukashenko said in a speech at the opening of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly that brought together hundreds of loyal delegates for a two-day convention in the capital Minsk.

(AFP)

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.