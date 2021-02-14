Skip to main content
Catalan separatists look set to boost majority in regional elections

Officials recount postal vote's ballots after closing a polling station in the Ninot market in Barcelona during regional elections in Catalonia on February 14, 2021. AFP - LLUIS GENE
Text by: NEWS WIRES
Separatist parties boosted their majority in Catalonia's regional parliament in an election on Sunday, more than three years after a failed bid to break away from Spain, partial results showed.

With over 60 percent of the vote counted, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists captured the most votes but the three separatist parties were set to get 74 seats in the 135-seat assembly which would allow them to continue to govern the wealthy northeastern region.

(AFP)

