Catalan separatists look set to boost majority in regional elections

Officials recount postal vote's ballots after closing a polling station in the Ninot market in Barcelona during regional elections in Catalonia on February 14, 2021. AFP - LLUIS GENE

Text by: NEWS WIRES 3 min

Separatist parties boosted their majority in Catalonia's regional parliament in an election on Sunday, more than three years after a failed bid to break away from Spain, partial results showed.