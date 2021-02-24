Facing shortages, French medical centres forced to delay Covid-19 vaccinations

Nearly 2 million people in France have received a first injection of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, and over 350,000 have received their second shot, the health ministry said Tuesday. But many vaccination centres do not have enough doses to meet the demand and appointments in the coming weeks are scarce.

A vaccination centre near Paris has only been reaching about a third of its capacity due to a shortage in supplies and consequent delays in Covid-19 vaccination deliveries.

"It's been very difficult, because appointment slots filled very quickly, and we had to stop taking reservations as soon as we found out there was a problem with the supplies," said Alain Assouline, a doctor at the centre.

Those who did manage to get an appointment spent hours phoning or refreshing the reservation web pages.

"I'm stubborn, I was determined. And then suddenly it worked. I was really lucky," one woman at the centre said.

The French government is now counting on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to speed up the programme and says France is on track to vaccinate 3.5-4 million people by the end of February.

