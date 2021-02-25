Armenian PM Pashinyan calls military’s demand he resign ‘an attempted coup’

This handout photograph taken and released on November 21, 2020 shows Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as he enters a hall to attend a meeting with the Russian foreign minister in Yerevan.

Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan accused the military of an attempted coup and urged supporters to take to the streets Thursday, after months of tensions over his handling of last year's war with Azerbaijan.

The country's top military brass had earlier Thursday demanded the prime minister resign, setting off a potential power struggle in the Caucasus nation.

Pashinyan denounced the statement as a coup attempt and called on supporters to demonstrate.

"I consider the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces an attempted military coup. I invite all of our supporters to Republic Square right now," he wrote on Facebook, referring to a central square in the capital Yerevan.

Pashinyan also fired the head of the general staff Onik Gasparyan, after his office released a statement demanding the prime minister and his cabinet step down after the sacking of deputy chief of staff Tigran Khachatryan on Wednesday.

Khachatryan had ridiculed claims by Pashinyan that Iskander missiles supplied by Russia -- Armenia's main military ally -- had failed to hit targets during last year's war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The statement said the firing was made "exclusively on the basis of the personal feelings and ambitions" of Pashinyan.

Pashinyan and his government "are not capable of taking adequate decisions," the statement said, denouncing "attacks by the authorities aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces."

National humiliation

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was concerned by the events in Yerevan and called for calm.

Pashinyan has been under pressure since he signed a Russian-brokered peace deal that ended the conflict over Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian region that broke away from Azerbaijan's control during a war in the early 1990s.

Fresh fighting erupted over the region in late September with Azerbaijani forces backed by ally Turkey making steady gains.

After six weeks of clashes and bombardment that claimed some 6,000 lives, a ceasefire deal was signed that handed over swathes of territory to Azerbaijan and allowed for the deployment of Russian peacekeepers.

Azerbaijan regained control of several regions around Karabakh that its separatist forces had seized in the 1990s war and the strategically and symbolically important town of Shusha.

The agreement was seen as a national humiliation for many in Armenia, though Pashinyan has said he had no choice but to agree or suffer even bigger losses.

It was met with protests in the capital Yerevan, where demonstrators stormed government offices on the night it was signed and have continued to regularly gather.

Pashinyan has rejected calls to resign and for early elections despite the building pressure.

The 45-year-old former newspaper editor came to power spearheading peaceful protests in 2018 and initially brought a wave of optimism to Armenia, a deeply impoverished ex-Soviet state that also borders Iran, Georgia and Turkey.

But his handling of the war has provoked fierce criticism from Pashinyan's political opponents including former leader Serzh Sarkisian who was forced to resign in 2018.

