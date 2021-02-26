Bolloré Group fined €12 million in African corruption case

Issued on:

French businessman Vincent Bolloré.
French businessman Vincent Bolloré. © AFP/File
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

French group Bollore will pay a 12 million-euro ($14.55 million) fine following a transaction with prosecutors in an alleged bribery case in Africa, France's financial prosecutor said on Friday.

Advertising

The transaction effectively puts an end to the legal proceedings in the case against the conglomerate, led by billionaire Vincent Bollore, French Financial Prosecutor Jean-François Bohnert said in a written statement.

"The investigation had concerned the corruption of foreign public officials, abuse of trust and complicity in breaches of trust committed between 2009 and 2011," the financial prosecutor said.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN