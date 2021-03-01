France eases ban on AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for over-65s

French President Emmanuel Macron and Health Minister Olivier Veran visit a Covid-19 vaccination center at the Caisse Primaire d'Assurance Maladie (France's local health insurance funds - CPAM) in Bobigny near Paris, on March 1, 2021.

People in France aged over 65 with existing health problems can be given the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, France's health minister said on Monday, departing from Paris's earlier stance that the vaccine should be for under-65s only.

Advertising Read more

When the AstraZeneca vaccine was approved for use by European Union regulators, France mandated it would only go to eligible people under 65 because data from trials in older age groups was limited.

French President Emmanuel Macron was quoted as telling journalists the AstraZeneca vaccine was "quasi-effective" for over-65s. That position contrasted with Britain, which was first to roll out the AstraZeneca vaccine and approved it for use in all age categories.

Since that decision, more data from trials has shown the efficacy of the vaccine, while France has also struggled with a shortage of vaccines from its other suppliers, Pfizer and Moderna.

>> On the ground: Facing shortages, French medical centres forced to delay Covid-19 vaccinations

Speaking to broadcaster BFMTV, French Health Minister Olivier Véran said: "Anybody aged 50 or over who is affected by co-morbidities can get the AstraZeneca vaccine, including those between 65 and 74."

People aged 75 and over would continue to get the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines only, Véran said.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe