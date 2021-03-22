Half of the global population will face water shortages by 2050
Estimates suggest that more than half of the world’s population will face challenges in accessing water by 2050. Monday is World Water Day, a global event that advocates for the sustainable management of water resources so that demand will not outstrip supply.
UNICEF estimates that by 2040 one in four of children – some 600 million people under the age of 18 worldwide – will live in areas of extreme water stress.
Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) say 52 percent of the world’s projected 9.7 billion people will live in water-stressed regions by 2050.
