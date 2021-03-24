French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot hospitalised with Covid-19

French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot at the Hotel de Matignon in Paris on February 11, 2021.

French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot has been taken to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, but her situation is “stable and not worrisome”, a member of her entourage told AFP on Wednesday.

“Her doctor called for increased surveillance in the hospital for the next few days,” the source said.

Bachelot, 74, announced Saturday on Twitter that she had tested positive for the coronavirus “following respiratory symptoms”.

French Employment Minister Elizabeth Borne has also been hospitalised with the disease.

Borne, 59, is under medical supervision in a hospital in the Paris region and her condition is improving, the ministry said in a statement.

On March 14, Borne tweeted that she had tested positive for Covid-19, saying that “despite a few symptoms I'm doing well” and that she would continue to do her job while respecting self-isolation rules.

According to French daily Libération, on Friday Bachelot attended the recording of a Paris Opera performance and met with singers backstage.

Earlier in the day, she presented singer Michel Sardou with the French Legion of Honour, and gave him a congratulatory hug, the paper reported.

She tweeted on Saturday that she would now revise her schedule “for the coming week.”

President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for Covid-19 in December and self-isolated for a week while he was sick, and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire contracted the virus in September.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

