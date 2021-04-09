World pays tribute after the death of Britain’s Prince Philip

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II and a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, drawing tributes from around the world.

Here are some reactions to Prince Philip's death from major public figures from Britain, the Commonwealth and around the world.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

"We remember the Duke ... above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen, not just as her consort, by her side, every day of her reign, but as her husband, and her strength and stay of more than 70 years. And it is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation's thoughts must turn today."

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

"I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences - and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland - to Her Majesty The Queen and her family."

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin

Martin said he was "saddened" by Philip's death, adding: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time."

Indian PM Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi paid tribute to Philip's military career and community work, saying his "thoughts are with the British people and the Royal family".

"He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace," the leader of the Commonwealth country tweeted.

Australian PM Scott Morrison

Morrison ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in Australia to honour the passing Friday of Prince Philip, who he said "embodied a generation that we will never see again".

"The Commonwealth family joins together in sorrow and thanksgiving for the loss and life of Prince Philip. God bless from all here in Australia," he said in a statement.

UK opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer

"The United Kingdom has lost an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip."

"Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country - from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh."

"However, he will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to The Queen."

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury

"I join with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, and give thanks to God for his extraordinary life of dedicated service."

"On the occasions when I met him, I was always struck by his obvious joy at life, his enquiring mind and his ability to communicate to people from every background and walk of life. He was a master at putting people at their ease and making them feel special."

Former US President George W Bush

Former US president George W Bush said the Prince had represented his country "with dignity."

"Throughout his long and remarkable life, he devoted himself to worthy causes and to others," Bush said in a statement. "He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign."

Former UK prime minister Tony Blair

Former prime minister Tony Blair said the Queen's late husband was "a man of foresight, determination and courage", paying tribute to his environmental and charity work.

"He was often way ahead of his time in protection of the environment, in reconciliation between religious faiths and... the creation of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, which remains one of the most innovative and effective programmes for the betterment of young people anywhere in the world."

EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter she was "saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip".

"I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on this very sad day."

