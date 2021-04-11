Restoring Notre-Dame Cathedral: Specialists tackle famous stained-glass windows

In this file photo taken on April 16, 2019, roses have been laid near Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, a day after it was devasted by a fire.

Two years after a devastating blaze ripped through Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, specialists are examining the cathedral's famous centuries-old stained-glass windows ahead of their restoration.

Scientists have been working on the windows in a lab based in the former stables of a 17th century chateau just east of Paris.

After the fire, more than 2,000 glass panels were carefully removed for restoration. The damage caused by the blaze has left traces on the windows, some of which date back to the 13th century.

Scientists will spend several more months examining the glass before the restoration can begin.

Click on the video player above to watch the report by FRANCE 24's Sharon Gaffney and FRANCE 2's Olivier Lenuzza and David Da Meda.

