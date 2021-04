Video

Russia marks 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s pioneering space mission

Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space on April 12, 1961. © France 24 screengrab

3 min

Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space on April 12, 1961, in a Cold War-era humiliation for the US. Gagarin's pioneering, single-orbit flight made him a hero in the Soviet Union and an international celebrity. Six decades later, Russia is marking the launch with ceremonies in Saint Petersburg and other cities.