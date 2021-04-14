Ukrainian forces wary of Russian troop movements near eastern front line

Seven years after Ukraine launched an “anti-terrorist operation” against Russian-backed separatist forces, fighting has never really stopped in the country's restive east. FRANCE 24's correspondent Gulliver Cragg visited the front line, near the government-held port city of Mariupol.

Wednesday, April 14, marks seven years to the day Ukraine launched a military operation against Russian-controlled forces in the eastern Donbas.

Ukrainian volunteers rushed to defend their country at the time. Some are still active on the front line – and apprehensive.

"Will there be an escalation? No one knows... Tensions rise, then calm down, then rise again," says Taira, a volunteer medic.

"We do have information, though, that the Russians are setting up field hospitals near the border with Ukraine, and that’s a pretty serious sign," she adds.

A strategic port, Mariupol was shelled by Russian-backed forces in 2015 and many here fear the city may once again be in Moscow’s sights.

