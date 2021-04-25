‘We have to be a Covid-free island’: Tourism to resume in Greece’s Kea

Greece will restart its tourism season on May 15 as it lifts Covid-19 lockdown measures – a relief to many in the country, as the industry makes up more than a fifth of the country’s GDP. FRANCE 24 reports from the Greek island Kea.

The announcement on the loudspeakers of the boat approaching the Greek island Kea reflects tourism in the age of Covid: “Please do not forget your luggage – and respect social distancing.”

As Greece reopens to tourists, Katerina Marouli, an owner of rental villas, expressed her happiness that things were returning to normal: “The bookings have started, after all these quiet months. I can’t wait to see people.”

The Greek government is lifting lockdown measures ahead of the resumption of tourist season – including a seven-day quarantine for visitors to Greece from elsewhere in Europe and five countries outside the continent. Tourists merely have to provide a negative PCR test less than 72 hours before they arrive.

Kea’s economy is “relying more and more” on tourism, said Lefteris, an employee in the sector. In light of this, “We have to be a Covid-free island”.

