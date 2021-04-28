European Parliament approves post-Brexit trade deal with UK

The EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attends a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels on April 27, 2021.

The European Parliament has voted overwhelmingly in favour of the post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union, clearing the last hurdle towards full ratification of the accord.

Advertising Read more

EU lawmakers backed the trade and cooperation agreement by 660 votes to five, with 32 abstentions, the parliament announced on Wednesday. The vote took place on Tuesday, but coronavirus working restrictions meant the result was not immediately known.

Parliament's consent brings to an end over four years of acrimonious negotiations and debate and lingering mistrust as Britain ended 47 years of EU membership.

The deal, which was finalised on Christmas Eve, had already been ratified by the UK parliament and conditionally came into force pending the European Parliament’s approval, which marks the final legal hurdle.

The UK had joined the bloc in 1973.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe