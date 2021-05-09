Belgium lifts limits on outdoor dining after seven-month Covid-19 hiatus

A man laughs over beer with friends on a newly reopened Brussels terrace after a long wait due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Belgium reopened its bars and restaurants on Saturday, allowing customers to eat and drink on outdoor terraces. The move comes as a huge relief to both owners of eateries, and their customers, after a seven-month closure. FRANCE 24 has this report from Brussels.

The people of Brussels have been waiting for this moment for months as the pandemic hit Belgium hard. So they didn't let the weather stop them from enjoying their newfound freedom on Saturday.

"It's cold out, but that's not a problem," one man told FRANCE 24, bundled up at an outdoor table with his companions. "We're well prepared and we're very happy to go out again."

Bars and restaurants are now allowed to serve a maximum of four seated customers per table, with tables spaced 1.5 metres apart.

Establishments are hoping full re-openings with indoor dining will follow as soon as Covid-19 indicators improve. More than a third of Belgium's adult population has received a first dose of vaccine against the virus.

FRANCE 24's Alix Le Bourdon and Fernande Van Tets have this report from Brussels.

