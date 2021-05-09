Covid-19: France’s number of patients in intensive care falls below 5,000

Nurses Nadia Boudra (L) and Yvana Faro care for a patient inside an operating room used for unconscious Covid-19 patients at Bichat Claude-Bernard Hospital in Paris on April 22, 2021.

The number of COVID-19 patients in French intensive care units fell below 5,000 for the first time since March 29 on Sunday in a sign that the third wave of the coronavirus is easing, health ministry data showed.

The number was down for a sixth day in a row at 4,971, against 5,005 the previous day, the ministry said.

The ministry also said a total of 106,392 people had died from COVID-19 as of Sunday, up 115.

The number of new confirmed infections rose by 9,128 against 9,888 a week earlier, taking the total to 5.78 million.

The country began its third national lockdown at the end of March to tackle a surge in cases, but under pressure from business and a COVID-weary public, President Emmanuel Macron has begun easing restrictions.

From May 19, France will start relaxing a nightly curfew and allow cafes, bars and restaurants to offer outside service.

By Sunday, 17.8 million people had received at least one dose of vaccine, accounting for 26.6% of the total population, the health ministry said in a statement. Some 7.8 million people had received two doses.

(REUTERS)

