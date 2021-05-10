French economy will return to pre-Covid levels by 2022, finance minister says
The French economy will return to its pre-Covid-19 levels of economic activity by the first half of 2022, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday, reaffirming also his target of 5% economic growth for France in 2021.
"Economic growth is back in the first quarter... I think we will have a strong growth in 2021," Le Maire told France Info radio.
He ruled out a second economic stimulus plan on top of France's current €100 billion ($122 billion) economic stimulus plan.
Le Maire added, however that it was fair to raise the issue of longer-term investment plans for France.
President Emmanuel Macron pointed last week to a "second period of recovery" that would see investment accelerated, triggering speculation in the press and among economists that a second round of stimulus was in the pipeline.
