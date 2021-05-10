French economy will return to pre-Covid levels by 2022, finance minister says

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire at World Trade Organisation (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on April 1, 2021.

The French economy will return to its pre-Covid-19 levels of economic activity by the first half of 2022, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday, reaffirming also his target of 5% economic growth for France in 2021.

"Economic growth is back in the first quarter... I think we will have a strong growth in 2021," Le Maire told France Info radio.

He ruled out a second economic stimulus plan on top of France's current €100 billion ($122 billion) economic stimulus plan.

Le Maire added, however that it was fair to raise the issue of longer-term investment plans for France.

President Emmanuel Macron pointed last week to a "second period of recovery" that would see investment accelerated, triggering speculation in the press and among economists that a second round of stimulus was in the pipeline.

