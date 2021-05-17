European media launch ENTR, a digital platform for Europe's youth

France Medias Monde launches its new pan-European youth digital service, ENTR, on Monday May 17 2021.

FRANCE 24 parent company France Médias Monde and Deutsche Welle launched ENTR, a new media platform aimed at 18- to 34-year-olds, in partnership with a dozen media outlets on Monday. Aimed at young Europeans, the new media service exists in six languages.

Co-funded by the European Union, ENTR videos are available on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook in French, German, English, Polish, Portuguese and Romanian.

Its aim is to offer content on all the major digital platforms and to focus on subjects that interest young people.

"We value differences and celebrate similarities. We connect people with different backgrounds and visions across Europe. ENTR is a truly pan-European and multilingual project that provides a new space for open and authentic discussion about our shared present and future. ENTR shines a light on the abundance of different perspectives across Europe," it says on the ENTR website.

Addressing subjects such as climate, employment, culture and technology, ENTR's reports hopes to connect young people across Europe by bridging language barriers.

