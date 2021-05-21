Covid-19 vaccine firms pledge 3.5 billion doses for poorer nations

A nurse picks up vials of Comirnaty vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech against Covid-19 at the Baleone vaccine centre in Ajaccio, Corsica, May 13, 2021.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson told a G20 health summit Friday they will supply around 3.5 billion vaccine doses at cost or discount to middle and low income countries this year and next.

US pharma giant Pfizer will deliver two billion doses "over the next 18 months", including one billion in 2021, chairman and chief executive Albert Bourla said.

Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel announced "up to 95 million doses" for 2021 and "up to 900 million" for 2022, including through the Covax vaccine-sharing programme.

Paul Stoffels, vice chairman and chief scientific officer of Johnson & Johnson, said the company had a deal with Covax for up to 200 million doses in 2021, and was discussing "the potential supply of an additional 300 million... for a combined total of up to 500 million doses".

Leaders of the world's largest economies kicked off a global health summit on Friday, where the drugmakers were expected to promise cut-price supplies of vaccines for poorer nations to help end the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Group of 20 (G20) nations looked set to call for voluntary licensing and technology transfers to enable a rapid increase in vaccine production, but will sidestep a push from the United States and other nations to waive valuable patents for shots.

The European Union will also promise to set up vaccination manufacturing hubs in Africa, which faces a dearth of doses.

The one-day virtual event, hosted by G20 president Italy and the European Commission, is billed as the first major summit to focus on ways to overcome the health crisis, which has killed millions, and prevent future such disasters.

"As we prepare for the next pandemic, our priority must be to ensure that we all overcome the current one together. We must vaccinate the world, and do it fast," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in an opening speech.

While inoculation campaigns are in full swing in many developed nations, helping trigger a dramatic fall in new cases, very few shots have reached less developed countries, where the virus is still raging, sometimes out of control.

An array of leaders, including the presidents of China, India, France and South Africa, are due to address the meeting along with the heads of multinational organisations, the US philanthropist Bill Gates and numerous health experts.

However, US President Joe Biden is not listed among the speakers, organisers said.

The Biden administration earlier in May backed calls from many developing countries for a waiver of patents for Covid-19 vaccines, in the hope that would boost production and allow for a more equitable distribution of shots across the globe.

Africa hubs

However, the draft final declaration seen by Reuters does not mention such a mechanism, which has been contested by some European nations, who have instead called for the removal of US trade barriers that they consider the main bottleneck preventing a ramping up of vaccine production.

The EU on Friday announced a new initiative to support local manufacturing in Africa, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said vaccines must reach "everybody, everywhere".

In her opening speech, von der Leyen said Europe would donate at least 100 million doses to poorer nations by the end of the year.

On Friday The GAVI Vaccine Alliance said it had agreed to buy 200 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, as it seeks to fill a big shortfall in its vaccine-sharing programme.

The world leaders look set to recognise the importance of the so-called ACT-Accelerator, a tool of the World Health Organization (WHO) to distribute Covid-19 vaccines, drugs and tests across the world.

However, dashing initial expectations, they look unlikely to commit to fully fund the programme, which is still €15 billion ($19bn) short of achieving its goals.

