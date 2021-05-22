Unaccompanied Moroccan minors in Ceuta: ‘We can’t stand sleeping on the streets anymore’

Many migrants are afraid of seeking help for fear of being deported.

Spanish authorities have confirmed that at least 438 unaccompanied minors were among the more than 8,000 mainly Moroccan migrants who either scaled or swam around a border fence to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta earlier this week. But many are still roaming the streets, purposely avoiding aid groups for fear of detection and expulsion back to Morocco. FRANCE 24 reports.

At least eight aid organisations, including the Red Cross, have deployed to Ceuta since thousands of migrants arrived on the enclave’s shores.

“We give them food, clothes and a hygiene kit, and we try to make their stay as easy as possible,” Manu Fernandez, a volunteer from Red Cross Andalucia explained, after his team was called in as emergency help to deal with the sudden influx of migrants.

Although many of the migrants are in dire need of help after suffering from hypothermia or dehydration during their cross-border journey, some, including children, are afraid of approaching aid groups for fear they will be detected by police and deported back to Morocco.

Authorities estimate that at least 1,000 people are sleeping it rough, which is quickly taking its toll on their health.

“We slept on the street, in a wooded area, and also in an abandoned house. It was so cold at night,” two migrant teenagers tell FRANCE 24’s reporters after finally deciding to approach the Red Cross. “We came here to get some food and water, we can’t stand being out on the streets anymore.”

