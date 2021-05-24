'Aviation piracy': EU leaders mull response to forced diversion of plane to Belarus

The Ryanair flight pictured at Minsk airport after it was diverted on May 23, 2021.

Furious European Union leaders were set to consider a joint response on Monday after Belarusian authorities diverted a plane travelling between EU member states in order to arrest a prominent opposition journalist.

Roman Protasevich, who ran a popular messaging app that played a key role in helping organise mass protests against Belarus' authoritarian president, was on board the Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius when it was diverted to the Belarusian capital, Minsk, while flying over Belarus.

Belarusian flight controllers had warned the plane crew of an alleged bomb threat and ordered it to land in Minsk, and a Belarusian fighter jet was scrambled to escort the Ryanair airliner.

Shortly after the landing, the 26-year-old Protasevich and his Russian girlfriend were led out of the plane. The jet was eventually allowed to continue its flight and landed in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, hours behind schedule.

The 27 European Union leaders were set to open a two-day summit later Monday and the issue immediately shot to the top of the agenda amid united condemnation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Many in Europe have called for tough new sanctions on Belarus.

"We cannot allow this incident to pass on the basis of warnings or strong press releases," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told state broadcaster RTE.

"I think there has to be real edge to the sanctions that are applied on the back of this."

"It was an Irish airline, a plane that was registered in Poland, full of EU nationals, travelling between two EU capitals," Coveney noted.

"This can only be described as aviation piracy," he added. "I think the EU has to give a very clear response to it otherwise we're giving all the wrong signals."

In this March 26, 2017 file photo, Belarus police detain journalist Roman Protasevich in Minsk, Belarus. © Sergei Grits, AP

Coveney's Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio denounced the move as "state hijacking".

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda called the incident a “state-sponsored terror act” and proposed banning Belarusian planes from EU airports and “serious sanctions” against the Belarusian government.

"The outrageous and illegal behaviour of the regime in Belarus will have consequences," EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen tweeted, calling for Protasevich's immediate release and adding that those responsible "must be sanctioned".

The outrageous and illegal behaviour of the regime in Belarus will have consequences.



Those responsible for the #Ryanair hijacking must be sanctioned.



Journalist Roman Protasevich must be released immediately.



EUCO will discuss tomorrow action to take. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 23, 2021

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called for a "strong and united response" from the EU as the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell slammed “yet another blatant attempt by the Belarusian authorities to silence all opposition voices”.

There was also condemnation from the US, where Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the incident “shocking” and accused the Belarusian government of endangering the lives of those aboard the aircraft, including some Americans.

Blinken called for the release of Protasevich and for the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization to review the incident.

NATO allies will meet Tuesday to discuss the forced diversion of a European passenger flight. "Allies are consulting on the forcible landing of the Ryanair plane by Belarus and ambassadors will discuss it tomorrow," a NATO official told AFP Monday.

'Freaked out'

Flight tracker sites indicated the plane was about 10 kilometres (six miles) from the Lithuanian border when it was diverted.

“I saw this Belarusian guy with girlfriend sitting right behind us. He freaked out when the pilot said the plane is diverted to Minsk. He said there’s death penalty awaiting him there,” passenger Marius Rutkauskas said after the plane finally arrived in Vilnius. “We sat for an hour after the landing. Then they started releasing passengers and took those two. We did not see them again.”

Speaking on Irish radio on Monday, Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary described the incident as a "case of state-sponsored hijacking, (...) state-sponsored piracy".

"I think it was very frightening for the crew, for the passengers who were held under armed guard, had their bags searched, when it was clear it appears that the intent ... was to remove a journalist and his travelling companion," O'Leary told Newstalk radio.

"We believe there was also some KGB agents offloaded off the aircraft as well," he added.

The Belarusian foreign ministry on Monday bristled at what it described as “belligerent” EU statements, insisting that the country's authorities acted “in full conformity with international rules”.

Russia, Lukashenko's close ally, also criticised the West's "shocking" reactions to the incident.

"This looks quite a lot like the kind of thing we have seen in the past from Russia," said FRANCE 24's regional correspondent Gulliver Cragg.

"It looks like the kind of story that they almost don’t want you to believe; they just want to show how brazen they are," Cragg added.

Protasevich was a co-founder of the Telegram messaging app’s Nexta channel, which played a prominent role in helping organize major protests against Lukashenko.

The Belarusian authorities have designated it as extremist and leveled charges of inciting riots against Protasevich, who could face 15 years in prison if convicted.

Months of protests in Belarus were fuelled by Lukashenko's election to a sixth presidential term in an August vote that the opposition denounced as rigged.

More than 34,000 people have been arrested in Belarus since August, and thousands were brutally beaten.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, REUTERS)

