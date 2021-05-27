Armenia says Azerbaijan has detained six servicemen at border

File photo of an Armenian soldier near the village of Taghavard in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, January 11, 2021.

Armenia said Thursday that Azerbaijan has detained six members of its military, the latest border incident between the countries, which went to war last year over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Advertising Read more

The Armenian defence ministry said in a statement that its servicemen were carrying out engineering work in a disputed border region when Azerbaijan's army "surrounded and captured six servicemen".

The accusation came a day after Azerbaijan said Armenian forces fired at its troops across the international border on May 24-26. There were no casualties during the incident, said Azerbaijan

A long-simmering conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway Armenian enclave in Azerbaijan, erupted into full-blown war in late September, with some 6,000 people killed in six weeks of fighting.

It ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire that saw Armenia cede to Azerbaijan swathes of territory it had controlled for decades.

The ceasefire, monitored by some 2,000 Russian peacekeepers, has largely held but tensions have continued and there have been several border incidents.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and AP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe