For many, Mother’s Day in France is first family gathering since lockdown

For many in France, Mother's Day is their first family celebration since France's third lockdown began easing on May 19. The day is also a boon for florists, gift and self-care shops that have seen sales fall during the pandemic. FRANCE 24 reports.

Mother's Day in France this year is the first family celebration for many since the country began easing its third Covid-19 lockdown earlier this month.

"My mum lives outside of Paris, so we haven't seen each other as much this year," a shopper at Les Georgettes, a jewelry and handbag shop in the capital's 4th arrondissement (district) told FRANCE 24.

"This will also be an opportunity to get together after all of the lockdowns.

The shop has been busy since it reopened on May 19. "The weather is good, we are lucky – there is still a queue outside so we are delighted," said manager Sebastien Mirabaud.

