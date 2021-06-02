Covid-19: France sets vaccine sights on hard-to-reach residents

Issued on: Modified:

Efforts are under way in France to provide Covid-19 vaccines to harder-to-reach populations such as rural residents and the homeless in Paris.
Efforts are under way in France to provide Covid-19 vaccines to harder-to-reach populations such as rural residents and the homeless in Paris. © France 24 screengrab
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
3 min

Nearly 50 percent of the French population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but health authorities fear the vaccination campaign could plateau over the summer. Efforts are under way to provide jabs to residents of remote areas and the homeless.

Advertising

A bus carrying supplies of Covid-19 vaccines has been criss-crossing France's southern Occitanie region for more than two months. The service is open to all residents, but organisers say it has led to a surge in vaccination rates among the elderly in remote areas.

"Booking an appointment online is not an option for them," said Nadine Beldlo, a nurse. "They don't own a smartphone, they usually don't have an internet connection."

In Paris, the NGO Aurore offers homeless people the opportunity to get a jab. Ensuring that recipients also receive a second dose can be a challenge.

"We need to do whatever we can to keep in touch and make sure they get the second dose, even if it means going to look for them," said Cécile Clarissou, a doctor at the organisation.

>> France fears a summertime vaccination plateau due to anti-vax sentiment

Click on the video player above to watch the full report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN