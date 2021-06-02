Covid-19: France sets vaccine sights on hard-to-reach residents
Nearly 50 percent of the French population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but health authorities fear the vaccination campaign could plateau over the summer. Efforts are under way to provide jabs to residents of remote areas and the homeless.
A bus carrying supplies of Covid-19 vaccines has been criss-crossing France's southern Occitanie region for more than two months. The service is open to all residents, but organisers say it has led to a surge in vaccination rates among the elderly in remote areas.
"Booking an appointment online is not an option for them," said Nadine Beldlo, a nurse. "They don't own a smartphone, they usually don't have an internet connection."
In Paris, the NGO Aurore offers homeless people the opportunity to get a jab. Ensuring that recipients also receive a second dose can be a challenge.
"We need to do whatever we can to keep in touch and make sure they get the second dose, even if it means going to look for them," said Cécile Clarissou, a doctor at the organisation.
