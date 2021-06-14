Live: No return to 'business as usual', NATO leaders warn Russia

France's President Emmanuel Macron (C) talks with US President Joe Biden (R) near Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) before a plenary session at the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium on June 14, 2021.

Leaders of NATO countries warned Russia on Monday that there could be no return to normal relations between Moscow and the military alliance until it complies with international law.

"Until Russia demonstrates compliance with international law and its international obligations and responsibilities, there can be no return to 'business as usual'," the summit's final statement said.

US President Joe Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to NATO earlier on Monday as leading members declared it a pivotal moment for an alliance beleaguered during the presidency of Donald Trump, who questioned the relevance of the multilateral organization.

Shortly after arriving at the alliance's headquarters for the first NATO summit of his presidency, Biden sat down with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and underscored the US commitment to Article 5 of the alliance charter, which spells out that an attack on one member is an attack on all and is to be met with a collective response.

“Article 5 we take as a sacred obligation,” Biden said. “I want NATO to know America is there.”

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and AP)

