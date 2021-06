Denmark midfielder Eriksen leaves hospital after 'successful operation'

Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen warms up before the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 12, 2021.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital following a “successful operation” six days after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, the Danish Football Union (DBU) announced Friday.

Doctors had said Thursday that Eriksen, 29, would have a heart defibrillator implanted to regulate his heart rhythm, casting doubt over whether he will be able to play again.

“The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances,” Eriksen said in a statement.

“Thank you for the massive number of greetings—it has been incredible to see and feel.”

Eriksen was able to visit his team-mates at their training base in Helsingor, north of the Danish capital. He will now return home to spend time with his family.

The Inter Milan playmaker had to be revived on the pitch after collapsing in the 43rd minute of Denmark’s Group B opener against Finland last Saturday.

The match at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium resumed nearly two hours later, after Eriksen was rushed to hospital, and Denmark lost 1-0.

The Danes were beaten 2-1 by Belgium on Thursday in a game that was interrupted after 10 minutes for a round of applause in support of Eriksen.

“It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night,” said Eriksen.

Denmark must beat Russia in their final game Monday in Copenhagen to stand a chance of reaching the last 16.

The implantable cardioverter defibrillator, or ICD, is a device that can detect and correct heart rhythm disorders.

Like its better-known cousin, the pacemaker, an ICD is made up of one or more leads and a small housing placed under the skin.

The leads can be inserted through a blood vessel directly into the heart or placed under the skin, in contact with the chest wall.

