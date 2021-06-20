Liveblog: First polls close in French regional elections marred by low turnout
Issued on:
French voters went to the polls on Sunday in the first round of regional elections seen as a bellwether for next year’s all-important presidential contest. First exit polls are expected at 8pm local time (6pm GMT). Follow our liveblog here for results and analysis.
Advertising
- Prospects look shaky for President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist LREM (La République en marche) party, which has so far struggled to gain a foothold in local government.
- Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) is hoping a first win in one of mainland France’s 13 regions will boost her chances ahead of next year’s presidential contest.
- Voters are also choosing councillors to run France’s more than 100 départements, another layer of local government.
- The elections, which follow a gruelling year and a half of lockdowns and curfews, look set to be marred by record-low turnout.
- A second round of voting will take place on June 27.
>> Explainer: In France's regional elections, 2022 presidential race looms large
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe