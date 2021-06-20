Young Afghan writer and refugee seeks to break down walls, borders

Afghan author Parwana Amiri, who lives with her family at the Ritsona reception centre near Athens, Greece, is at work on her second book about life as a refugee.

Afghan refugee Parwana Amiri, 17, wrote her first book, "My pen won't break but borders will", about her experience of the Moria reception centre on the Greek island of Lesbos that was destroyed by fire in 2020. Now living in a different centre in Greece, she continues to write about the rights of refugees.

Amiri lives with her parents and sisters in a small cabin in the Ritsona reception centre near Athens, where authorities are erecting concrete walls to better control entries and exits.

But Amiri doesn't see the construction in a positive light.

'It is a violence against freedom,' the Afghan teenager told FRANCE 24. 'When you see that the camp is ... located far from the town, so what does it mean to have walls around you? How are you going to find (a) job in the city?"

She is taking language lessons in a quest for independence and integration into Greek society, and is also writing her next book about life as a refugee: "Letters from Ritsona."

