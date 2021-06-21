France’s nightclubs to reopen as government eases Covid-19 restrictions

A pedestrian walks past a closed nightclub in Sète, southern France, on November 24, 2020, during the country’s second nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

Concerts in France with standing audiences will be permitted from June 30 and nightclubs will be allowed to reopen from July 9, government ministers announced on Monday, as the country continues easing Covid-19 health restrictions.

France will permit concerts with standing audiences from June 30 at 75 percent indoor capacity and 100 percent outdoor capacity, Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said after a meeting at the Élysée Palace with industry professionals.

Nightclubs will be allowed to reopen from July 9 onwards, the finance ministry’s Alain Griset said, allowing the clubs to operate for the first time since they were shuttered during France's first Covid-19 nationwide lockdown in March 2020.

France eased its third lockdown with the reopening of restaurant, bar and café terraces on May 19. These establishments were allowed to reopen for indoor service for the first time in seven months on June 9.

More than 100 nightclubs out of 1,600 in France have closed permanently due to the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic, according to hospitality trade union UMIH.

