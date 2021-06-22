Italy's health ministry lifts outdoor mask-wearing restrictions

Tourists at the Trevi fountain in Rome on August 19, 2020.

Mask-wearing outdoors in Italy will no longer be required in virtually all of the country starting on June 28.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza tweeted Monday night that the mask requirement for outdoors will be eliminated in those parts of Italy in designated “white zone” regions, where COVID-19 case incidence is low and ICU admissions of the illness are below thresholds considered at risk for overwhelming hospitals.

Currently all but one small region, in northwest Italy, have “white-zone” designations.

Masks will still be required to be worn on public transport and well as indoors. Nearly 30 percent of people in Italy 12 or older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

(AFP)

