Live: First polls close in second round of French regional elections
France is voting in the second round of regional elections on Sunday after a first round that saw a drubbing for President Emmanuel Macron's ruling Republic on the Move (LREM) party, disappointment for Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) party and record low turnout. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog here for results and analysis.
- At 28 percent, turnout was up very slightly at 5pm compared to the first round on June 20, though it remained well below previous elections.
- First-round results marked a boost for the traditional right-wing Les Républicains as well as the Socialist Party, who are expected to hold on to several regions.
- Le Pen's far-right RN is hoping to win control of its first region, with all eyes on a tight race in southern Provence-Alpes-Côte-d'Azur.
- Exit polls are due after the last polling stations close at 8pm local time (6pm GMT).
