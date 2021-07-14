France only allowing in overseas visitors vaccinated with EU-approved doses

France is only allowing in visitors vaccinated with one of the four vaccinations approved by the European Medicines Agency.

France is gradually opening its borders, but many restrictions are still in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the country is only accepting fully vaccinated overseas visitors who received one of the four jabs approved by the European Medicines Agency.

Visitors who were vaccinated outside the EU with Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson can receive a certificate from the French social security allowing them entry into the country.

However, this does not make them eligible for a French health pass, soon to be required in trains, restaurants and bars.

Click on the video player above to watch the full report.

